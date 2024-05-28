Stratis Price Tops $0.0785 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0785 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $69,608.39 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,862.11 or 0.05692103 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00054160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

