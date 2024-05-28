Ardor Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.91 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $101.29 million and $9.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00054160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00017682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

