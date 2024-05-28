Tezos Price Hits $0.97 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $952.74 million and $50.05 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001428 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000765 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000495 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,003,936,652 coins and its circulating supply is 983,370,894 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

