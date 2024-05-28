BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BCE by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of BCE by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of BCE by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 51,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

BCE Stock Performance

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 117,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.03.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. On average, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 204.86%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.