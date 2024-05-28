Paula Bell Acquires 67 Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Paula Bell acquired 67 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £124.62 ($159.16).
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Paula Bell bought 64 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($159.39).
- On Monday, March 11th, Paula Bell sold 26,889 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.25), for a total value of £47,324.64 ($60,440.15).
LON:SPT remained flat at GBX 182.70 ($2.33) during trading hours on Tuesday. 8,011,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,540. Spirent Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 79.75 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 203.80 ($2.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,090.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 190.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.22.
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
