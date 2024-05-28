Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KTOS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 273,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,038 shares of company stock worth $1,209,659 over the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 627.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

