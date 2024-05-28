General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Get General Mills alerts:

View Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.94. 597,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,976,562. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in General Mills by 7,817.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after buying an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.