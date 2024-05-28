Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Premier from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of PINC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, insider Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $144,163.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,030.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 7,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $144,163.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,030.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,418 shares of company stock valued at $827,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Premier by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Premier by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Premier by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

