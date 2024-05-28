Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.
TX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.
Ternium Stock Down 0.1 %
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Ternium will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,021,000 after purchasing an additional 56,379 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,481,000 after acquiring an additional 91,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 48.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 316,432 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ternium by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
