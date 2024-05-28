Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

CAKE stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 42,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 18.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 40,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 218,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 400,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

