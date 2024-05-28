Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $106,638,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $81,918,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PANW opened at $312.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.17 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.