Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,575,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,473,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

