Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 379 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Shell by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Shell by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after acquiring an additional 885,069 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $227.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

