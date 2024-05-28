Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 3,280 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.65 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.