VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Stock Position Lessened by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $720,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $19.23.

About VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.