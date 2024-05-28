Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 696 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $179.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.86.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

