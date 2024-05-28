Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,781,000 after buying an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Dollar General by 1,198.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 119,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 110,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,640,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $143.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.