Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 696 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 38,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.7 %

CAH opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.