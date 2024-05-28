Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 927 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 32,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 294,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $70.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

