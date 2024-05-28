Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 5,844 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Western Union by 969.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 694,026 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Western Union by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 543,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 403,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Union by 11.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $527,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WU opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 55.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

