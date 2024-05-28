Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 937 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

GBF opened at $102.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $105.72.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

