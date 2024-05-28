Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,188,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $681.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

