OmniFlix Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $56,014.26 (FLIX)

OmniFlix Network (FLIX) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 28th. One OmniFlix Network token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniFlix Network has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. OmniFlix Network has a market capitalization of $47.33 million and $56,014.26 worth of OmniFlix Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniFlix Network Token Profile

OmniFlix Network’s total supply is 357,242,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,758,585 tokens. OmniFlix Network’s official Twitter account is @@omniflixnetwork. The official website for OmniFlix Network is omniflix.network.

OmniFlix Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniFlix Network (FLIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. OmniFlix Network has a current supply of 357,242,302 with 250,758,585 in circulation. The last known price of OmniFlix Network is 0.18814322 USD and is up 5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,955.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniflix.network/.”

