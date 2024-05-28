TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, TRON has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.97 billion and $364.28 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001434 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000888 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000765 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,397,129,397 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.