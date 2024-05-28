Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $467.10 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $467.10 or 0.00686718 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and $430.48 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,018.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00057632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00091905 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,711,809 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.