Cardano Price Reaches $0.46 (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.31 billion and $441.65 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.90 or 0.05707117 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00054470 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,911,562,081 coins and its circulating supply is 35,694,876,911 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

