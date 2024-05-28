DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market cap of $422.16 million and $14.87 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is magiceden.io/runes/doggotothemoon.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is 0.00417431 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $15,093,911.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://magiceden.io/runes/DOGGOTOTHEMOON.”

