Numbers Protocol (NUM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $45.78 Million

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $45.78 million and $1.08 million worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol launched on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 633,253,011 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,495,315 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 633,253,011 with 623,190,027 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.08230213 USD and is up 3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,057,603.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

