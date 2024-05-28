My DeFi Pet (DPET) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $518,181.08

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $518,181.08 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004023 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

