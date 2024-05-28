KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $649,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,324,000 after purchasing an additional 365,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,228,000 after purchasing an additional 334,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE KKR opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

