Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for James Hardie Industries (JHX)

5/21/2024 – James Hardie Industries was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/21/2024 – James Hardie Industries was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/21/2024 – James Hardie Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2024 – James Hardie Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/16/2024 – James Hardie Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/8/2024 – James Hardie Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of JHX opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52. James Hardie Industries plc has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 102,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

