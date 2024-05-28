WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $220.95 million and approximately $2.17 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00008797 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02210008 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

