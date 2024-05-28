Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $66,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $271.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.27 and its 200 day moving average is $324.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

