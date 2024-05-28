Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $241,006.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

