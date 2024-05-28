Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.32% of Ulta Beauty worth $76,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.57.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $384.00 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $435.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

