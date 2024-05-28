Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $76,000 in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $909.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

