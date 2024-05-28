6,433 Shares in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCPC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 19.05 and a quick ratio of 19.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $55.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.99 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.64%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 388.58%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.