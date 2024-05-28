Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $71,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FELC opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

