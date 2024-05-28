Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1,136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 71.2% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $165.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $2,363,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,981,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,292,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $2,363,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,981,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,292,867.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,209 shares of company stock valued at $20,951,971. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.46.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

