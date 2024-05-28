Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $67,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after purchasing an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,818,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

