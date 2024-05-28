Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

