10,385 Shares in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OABI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in OmniAb during the third quarter worth $182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OmniAb by 15.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OmniAb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the third quarter valued at $100,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OmniAb

In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 225,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other OmniAb news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 225,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $36,647.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,193.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OmniAb Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on OABI shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

OmniAb Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

