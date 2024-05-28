Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Invests $63,000 in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCAP. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 703,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $657.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

