Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases New Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCGO opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. DocGo Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $309.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.98%. Analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lee Bienstock acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,661.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DocGo news, CEO Lee Bienstock purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,845 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,661.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $31,300.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 162,933 shares in the company, valued at $509,980.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $146,150 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DocGo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DocGo from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DocGo from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on DocGo from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

