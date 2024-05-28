BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 906 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

