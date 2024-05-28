Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter worth $755,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 136.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,367 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 0.6 %

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $411.49 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.19. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -314.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 3,650 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,991.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

