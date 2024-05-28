Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 808,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,643,000 after acquiring an additional 497,434 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.