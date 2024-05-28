Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1,974.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

