Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 971 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

