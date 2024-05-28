3,979 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Bought by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 168,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 81,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 45.80% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.